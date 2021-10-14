Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Short Interest Up 178.3% in September

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a growth of 178.3% from the September 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 226,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
IFNNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.
OTCMKTS IFNNY traded up $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $41.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,351. The firm has a market cap of $54.57 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.69. Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of $27.43 and a 52 week high of $44.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Infineon Technologies Company Profile
Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.
