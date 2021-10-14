Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Short Interest Up 178.3% in September

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a growth of 178.3% from the September 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 226,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

IFNNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

OTCMKTS IFNNY traded up $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $41.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,351. The firm has a market cap of $54.57 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.69. Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of $27.43 and a 52 week high of $44.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 12.50%. Analysts anticipate that Infineon Technologies will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

