Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Downgraded to “Sell” at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IFJPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Informa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFJPY opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. Informa has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $16.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.05.

Informa Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information, advanced knowledge, and exhibition and events solutions. It operates through the following segments: Informa Connect, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Intelligence, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segments delivers major, branded, content-driven in-person, and virtual events and digital platforms.

