Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17, RTT News reports. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 19.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Infosys updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

INFY opened at $22.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $96.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.91. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.14.

Separately, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

