Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Has $833,000 Stock Holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 136.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 17.2% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 373.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the first quarter worth about $121,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 target price for the company.

GNL stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,487. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $20.11.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.57). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.73%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 89.39%.

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

