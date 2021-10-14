Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of PPL by 392.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 144,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 115,226 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PPL by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 35,555 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PPL by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,602,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,491 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of PPL by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,691,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,781,000 after acquiring an additional 29,755 shares during the period. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PPL to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

PPL traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,842,746. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.84. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

