Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 21,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. 50.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AGNC stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $16.22. The company had a trading volume of 127,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,612,016. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average of $16.92. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 160.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a oct 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 8.9%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AGNC. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.28.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

