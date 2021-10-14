InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded InMode from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on InMode to $103.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, InMode has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.58.

Get InMode alerts:

INMD opened at $85.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.22 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.34. InMode has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.27. InMode had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 44.34%. The firm had revenue of $87.33 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in InMode by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in InMode by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in InMode by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 348 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in InMode by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in InMode by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.