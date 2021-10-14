InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.530-$0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $93.50 million-$94 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.94 million.InMode also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on InMode from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on InMode to $103.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on InMode from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded InMode from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, InMode presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.58.

Get InMode alerts:

Shares of INMD opened at $84.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.92 and its 200 day moving average is $53.34. InMode has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.27. InMode had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 44.34%. The company had revenue of $87.33 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InMode stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 546,042 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,915 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.71% of InMode worth $51,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.