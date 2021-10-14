Innova (INN) Price Hits $0.0292 on Exchanges

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 14th. One Innova coin can now be bought for $0.0292 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Innova has a total market cap of $201,610.25 and $52.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Innova has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000038 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000442 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Innova Coin Profile

Innova (INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

