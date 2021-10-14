InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 121,800 shares, a growth of 461.3% from the September 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IHT. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in InnSuites Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth $56,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust by 179.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 63,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in InnSuites Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IHT traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.78. The stock had a trading volume of 10,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,828. The company has a market capitalization of $33.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $14.77.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It operates through the Hotel Operations and Hotel Management Services segment, which operates hotel properties in Arizona and New Mexico. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

