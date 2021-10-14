Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.14. 26,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,800,518. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average of $8.12. The company has a quick ratio of 10.48, a current ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 0.62.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,193.30% and a negative return on equity of 42.42%. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.83) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 88.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 108,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 50,726 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 249,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP.

