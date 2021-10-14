Inscription Capital LLC Increases Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.2% during the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.3% during the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.0% during the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CB. Argus raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Sunday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.56.

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.20, for a total value of $548,172.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,992,927.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total transaction of $5,598,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,197 shares in the company, valued at $26,908,602.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB opened at $182.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $116.50 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.78.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

