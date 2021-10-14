Inscription Capital LLC Invests $387,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $78,000.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $74.85 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.48 and a 12-month high of $79.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.67.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

