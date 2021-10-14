Inscription Capital LLC Makes New $506,000 Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,976,237,000 after purchasing an additional 124,203,149 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 191.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,564,624,000 after buying an additional 93,442,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 201.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,169,571,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415,872 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $791,313,000 after acquiring an additional 16,123,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 199.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,121,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $773,815,000 after purchasing an additional 16,055,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $32.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. TD Securities upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.70.

CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

