Inscription Capital LLC Takes Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,283,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,621,000 after buying an additional 52,443 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Health & Science University boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Health & Science University now owns 2,831,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,823,000 after purchasing an additional 629,378 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 667,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,203,000 after purchasing an additional 90,512 shares in the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 504,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,323,000 after purchasing an additional 33,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 484,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,692,000 after buying an additional 30,171 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGV opened at $81.12 on Thursday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $59.85 and a 1 year high of $84.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.90.

