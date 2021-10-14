Insider Buying: Instem plc (LON:INS) Insider Buys £20,625 in Stock

Instem plc (LON:INS) insider Nigel Goldsmith purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 825 ($10.78) per share, with a total value of £20,625 ($26,946.69).

Shares of Instem stock opened at GBX 802.50 ($10.48) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £178.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 836.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 751.53. Instem plc has a one year low of GBX 421 ($5.50) and a one year high of GBX 910 ($11.89).

About Instem

Instem plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology applications to the life sciences healthcare market worldwide. The company offers solutions for data collection, management, and analysis to meet the needs of life science and healthcare organizations for data-driven decision making.

