Insider Buying: Instem plc (LON:INS) Insider Buys £20,625 in Stock

Instem plc (LON:INS) insider Nigel Goldsmith purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 825 ($10.78) per share, with a total value of £20,625 ($26,946.69).
Shares of Instem stock opened at GBX 802.50 ($10.48) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £178.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 836.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 751.53. Instem plc has a one year low of GBX 421 ($5.50) and a one year high of GBX 910 ($11.89).
