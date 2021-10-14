Insider Buying: R.E.A. Holdings plc (LON:RE) Insider Buys 633,750 Shares of Stock

R.E.A. Holdings plc (LON:RE) insider Richard M. Robinow purchased 633,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £44,362.50 ($57,959.89).
RE stock traded up GBX 3.08 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 64.08 ($0.84). The stock had a trading volume of 23,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621. The stock has a market capitalization of £28.08 million and a PE ratio of -4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.72, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 58.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 56.74. R.E.A. Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 48 ($0.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 75 ($0.98).
