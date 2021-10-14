Insider Buying: R.E.A. Holdings plc (LON:RE) Insider Buys 633,750 Shares of Stock

R.E.A. Holdings plc (LON:RE) insider Richard M. Robinow purchased 633,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £44,362.50 ($57,959.89).

RE stock traded up GBX 3.08 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 64.08 ($0.84). The stock had a trading volume of 23,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621. The stock has a market capitalization of £28.08 million and a PE ratio of -4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.72, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 58.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 56.74. R.E.A. Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 48 ($0.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 75 ($0.98).

R.E.A. Company Profile

R.E.A. Holdings plc cultivates oil palms in the province of East Kalimantan in Indonesia. The company also produces and sells crude palm oil and crude palm kernel oil. As of December 31, 2019, its planted area comprised approximately 36,154 hectares. The company is also involved in stone quarrying and coal mining activities.

