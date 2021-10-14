Insider Selling: Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Director Sells 3,300 Shares of Stock

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
CNC stock opened at $61.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.38. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $75.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Centene in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in Centene by 800.0% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Centene by 166.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Centene by 85.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Centene in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Centene
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.
