Insider Selling: Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Director Sells 3,300 Shares of Stock

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CNC stock opened at $61.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.38. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $75.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Centene in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in Centene by 800.0% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Centene by 166.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Centene by 85.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Centene in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

