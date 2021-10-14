Insider Selling: Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Major Shareholder Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $20,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $20,000.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $22,400.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $20,200.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $20,800.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $22,400.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $22,000.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $20,600.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $20,400.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $30,600.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $20,400.00.

NASDAQ TYME traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.98. 562,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,647,549. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.94. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Tyme Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 185.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 169.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 24,735 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 138.8% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 50,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 29,139 shares during the period. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cancer therapies. It offers a clinical program named SM-88 which is a novel, oral, and monotherapy investigational agent that aims to disrupt the cancer cell’s protein synthesis. The company was founded by Steve Hoffman and Michael Demurjian on November 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.

