Insider Selling: United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) COO Sells 7,866 Shares of Stock

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) COO Eric A. Dorne sold 7,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $361,364.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE UNFI traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $44.50. The company had a trading volume of 724,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $52.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.47 and its 200-day moving average is $36.53.
United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have commented on UNFI. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research upped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.
United Natural Foods Company Profile
United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.
