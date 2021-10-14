Insider Selling: United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) COO Sells 7,866 Shares of Stock

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) COO Eric A. Dorne sold 7,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $361,364.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE UNFI traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $44.50. The company had a trading volume of 724,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $52.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.47 and its 200-day moving average is $36.53.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000.

Several brokerages have commented on UNFI. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research upped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

