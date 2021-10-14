Insteel Industries (IIIN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $160.74 million for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 8.77%.

Insteel Industries stock opened at $39.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.72. Insteel Industries has a 52-week low of $19.92 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th.

In related news, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 4,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total value of $183,194.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,053.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Richard Wagner sold 1,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $47,222.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,531 shares of company stock worth $648,718 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Insteel Industries stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 83.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,003 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.53% of Insteel Industries worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

