Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 889,800 shares, a growth of 277.7% from the September 15th total of 235,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 387,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAS. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the second quarter worth about $207,571,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the second quarter worth about $72,903,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the second quarter worth about $29,841,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the second quarter worth about $22,722,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the second quarter worth about $20,580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Sunday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

NASDAQ IAS opened at $22.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.98. Integral Ad Science has a 1 year low of $16.23 and a 1 year high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $75.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.55 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Integral Ad Science will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.