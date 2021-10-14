Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 637,204 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 172,321 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $35,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of Intel by 270.4% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $1.48 on Thursday, reaching $53.74. 664,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,554,445. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $218.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.45.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

