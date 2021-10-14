Intellectus Partners LLC Buys 291 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,188 shares of company stock worth $3,864,107. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.65. 107,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,688,121. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

