Intellectus Partners LLC Decreases Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Intellectus Partners LLC lowered its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,453,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Clorox by 18,101.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 746,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 742,870 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in The Clorox by 47.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,421,000 after buying an additional 456,269 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 58.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 879,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,203,000 after purchasing an additional 325,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 24.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,280,000 after purchasing an additional 199,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock traded up $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $161.84. The company had a trading volume of 8,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,702. The firm has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $159.32 and a twelve month high of $231.11.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.11.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

