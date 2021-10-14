Intellectus Partners LLC Raises Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Biogen during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 219.4% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $443.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $452.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.90.

BIIB traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $283.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,793. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $314.95 and its 200-day moving average is $312.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

