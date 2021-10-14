Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 293 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Intellectus Partners LLC lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,133 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 70.1% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 40.0% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 30.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $1,390,865.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $38,441,871.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,033,182 over the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.84.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $139.08. 101,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,142,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.76.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

