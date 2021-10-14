Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.83.

IFSPF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$61.00 to C$57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$40.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$47.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of IFSPF stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $26.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,964. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average is $23.99. Interfor has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00.

Interfor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sells wood products in Canada, United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The firm offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

