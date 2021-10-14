International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) PT Lowered to GBX 215

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 215 ($2.81) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

IAG has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a GBX 245 ($3.20) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 195 ($2.55) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 204 ($2.67) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Liberum Capital upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 224 ($2.93).

LON IAG opened at GBX 173.42 ($2.27) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £8.60 billion and a PE ratio of -1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 166.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 183.88. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 88.69 ($1.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 222.10 ($2.90).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

