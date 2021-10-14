International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Purchased by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 345,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,603 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $51,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IFF. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IFF. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Redburn Partners began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.56.

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded up $4.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.99. 32,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,725,567. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.32, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.54 and a twelve month high of $157.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.73.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.44%.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

