International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.76 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) will report ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Seaways’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.90). International Seaways reported earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 177.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full-year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $4.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 54.10%. The firm had revenue of $46.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.85 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in International Seaways by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 180,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Seaways in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in International Seaways by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in International Seaways in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,244,000. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.18. 210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,012. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $482.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.28. International Seaways has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $22.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently 5.47%.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

