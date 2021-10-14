International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 158,200 shares, a decrease of 56.7% from the September 15th total of 365,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 127,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
THM stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.85. 111,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,595. International Tower Hill Mines has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.90. The firm has a market cap of $165.67 million, a PE ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 0.56.
International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that International Tower Hill Mines will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.
About International Tower Hill Mines
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds the right to acquire interest in an advanced stage exploration project in Alaska, known as the Livengood Gold Project. The company was founded by Jeffrey A.
