International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 158,200 shares, a decrease of 56.7% from the September 15th total of 365,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 127,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

THM stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.85. 111,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,595. International Tower Hill Mines has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.90. The firm has a market cap of $165.67 million, a PE ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 0.56.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that International Tower Hill Mines will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THM. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in International Tower Hill Mines by 70.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,235 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 20.4% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 147,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 612.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 199,256 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 124.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 401,803 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 222,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 10.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,173,041 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 405,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds the right to acquire interest in an advanced stage exploration project in Alaska, known as the Livengood Gold Project. The company was founded by Jeffrey A.

