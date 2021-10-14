InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE:IPVF) Short Interest Update

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE:IPVF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a decline of 64.2% from the September 15th total of 104,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 62,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InterPrivate III Financial Partners stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE:IPVF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

Get InterPrivate III Financial Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IPVF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.94. The company had a trading volume of 221 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,726. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.85. InterPrivate III Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for InterPrivate III Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterPrivate III Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.