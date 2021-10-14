Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (BIT:ISP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (BIT:ISP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €2.69 ($3.16).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €2.25 ($2.65) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays set a €2.80 ($3.29) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.00 ($3.53) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.00 ($3.53) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12-month low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 12-month high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

