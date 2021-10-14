Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Up 6.1%

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)’s share price traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.96 and last traded at $39.96. 5,006 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 519,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.68.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.13.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.06). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 425.79% and a negative return on equity of 37.50%. The company had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. The firm’s revenue was up 952.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

