Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) Holdings Raised by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) by 19.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.16% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQM. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $395,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 43,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,027,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $147.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.65. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $109.69 and a 52 week high of $157.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.