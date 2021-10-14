Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Indivior (INVVY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Indivior (OTCMKTS: INVVY):

10/6/2021 – Indivior was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Indivior PLC operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing medications and treatment for alcohol addiction, opioid overdose, cocaine intoxication and co-occurring conditions, such as schizophrenia. The Company markets and promotes SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Film, SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Tablet, and SUBUTEX (buprenorphine) Sublingual Tablet, each buprenorphine-based treatment for opioid. Indivior PLC is based in United States. "

9/30/2021 – Indivior was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/28/2021 – Indivior was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Indivior was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/21/2021 – Indivior was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

9/16/2021 – Indivior was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/15/2021 – Indivior was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS INVVY opened at $15.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.22. Indivior PLC has a 1-year low of $5.98 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.48.

Indivior PLC is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for treatment of opioid dependence. Its products include Suboxone Film, Suboxone Tablet, Subutex Tablet, and Sublocade Injection. The company was founded on September 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Slough, the United Kingdom.

