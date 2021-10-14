Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE)

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,626 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,662% compared to the typical daily volume of 149 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $30.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.68. The Andersons has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $34.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.60.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.70. The Andersons had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Analysts expect that The Andersons will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The Andersons’s payout ratio is currently 777.78%.

In other news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $103,127.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,897 shares in the company, valued at $646,971.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in The Andersons by 2,101.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in The Andersons by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of The Andersons by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Andersons during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Andersons during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised The Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

