iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.83.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $71.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. iRhythm Technologies has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $286.19.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.38. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,316,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 62.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 952,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,327,000 after acquiring an additional 364,754 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,312,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 134.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 498,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,175,000 after acquiring an additional 285,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 23.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,409,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,505,000 after acquiring an additional 269,403 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

