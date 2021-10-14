iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 535,581 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 20,253,316 shares.The stock last traded at $40.12 and had previously closed at $40.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.53.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,113,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $245,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 90.4% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 45,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 21,464 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 41.0% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 10,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

