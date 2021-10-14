iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Holdings Boosted by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,609,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,557,691 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 4.4% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $877,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,759,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $15,281,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.78. 111,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,331,825. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.16. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

