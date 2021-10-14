iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 80.3% from the September 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 142.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the second quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the second quarter worth about $264,000.

Shares of LDEM stock opened at $62.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.30. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $52.19 and a 12-month high of $68.18.

