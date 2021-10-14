iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 240,700 shares, a growth of 855.2% from the September 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUSL. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 37.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Shares of SUSL opened at $77.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.29. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $56.00 and a 12-month high of $79.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

