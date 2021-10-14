iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $50.73

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.73 and last traded at $50.73, with a volume of 1300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.86.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.70.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGOV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $125,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

