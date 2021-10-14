iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.6% of Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $83,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $6.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $443.38. The stock had a trading volume of 248,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,360,074. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $323.72 and a 12-month high of $456.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $444.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $430.66.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

