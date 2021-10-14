iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Major Shareholder Buys $780,971.60 in Stock

iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 10,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.97 per share, with a total value of $780,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE STAR traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $25.63. 327,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,380. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.96 and a beta of 0.74. iStar Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $26.88.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.30. iStar had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iStar Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.47%.

STAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on iStar from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley started coverage on iStar in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on iStar in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsair Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iStar by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 15,754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iStar by 1,710.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 354,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after acquiring an additional 334,560 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iStar by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 54,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iStar during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iStar during the 1st quarter valued at $1,457,000. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

About iStar

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

