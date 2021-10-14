Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $1,506,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,581 shares of company stock valued at $5,843,840. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $61.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $64.32.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

Several analysts recently commented on JBL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. boosted their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.22.

Jabil Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

