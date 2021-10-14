Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Short Interest Update

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 443.8% from the September 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Jardine Matheson stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.40. 8,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,722. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.80. Jardine Matheson has a 52-week low of $40.82 and a 52-week high of $68.10.

Get Jardine Matheson alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th.

Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd. is a diversified Asian-based group with unsurpassed experience in the region. It holds interests directly in Jardine Pacific (100%) and Jardine Motors (100%), while its 85%-held Group holding company, Jardine Strategic, holds interests in Hongkong Land (50%), Dairy Farm (78%), Mandarin Oriental (79%) and Jardine Cycle & Carriage (75%) (JC&C).

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Matheson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Matheson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.