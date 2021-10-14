Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report issued on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.21. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

NYSE:BOH opened at $81.69 on Wednesday. Bank of Hawaii has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $99.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.06. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $167.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 72.54%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total value of $495,455.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total value of $427,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,627,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,834 shares of company stock worth $5,035,077. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 66,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 96,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

