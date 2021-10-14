Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY)

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Adyen in a research report issued on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kratz now anticipates that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Adyen’s FY2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Get Adyen alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Adyen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cheuvreux initiated coverage on shares of Adyen in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adyen has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ADYEY stock opened at $29.19 on Tuesday. Adyen has a 12 month low of $16.68 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.16.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.